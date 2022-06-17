Benchmark Bullish On Hub Group, Sees 30% Upside

by

Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated coverage of Hub Group Inc HUBG with a Buy rating and a price target of $90, implying an upside of 31%.

analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated coverage of with a Buy rating and a price target of $90, implying an upside of 31%. According to the analyst, intermodal volume growth will turn positive in 2022.

Kuhn anticipates growth to continue in 2022, but he sees margins normalizing in 2023 as pricing eases.

Price Action: HUBG shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $68.61 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.