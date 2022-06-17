Benchmark Bullish On Hub Group, Sees 30% Upside

- Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated coverage of Hub Group Inc HUBG with a Buy rating and a price target of $90, implying an upside of 31%.
- According to the analyst, intermodal volume growth will turn positive in 2022.
- Kuhn anticipates growth to continue in 2022, but he sees margins normalizing in 2023 as pricing eases.
- Price Action: HUBG shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $68.61 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.