Benchmark Bullish On Hub Group, Sees 30% Upside

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 11:01 AM | 26 seconds read
  • Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated coverage of Hub Group Inc HUBG with a Buy rating and a price target of $90, implying an upside of 31%.
  • According to the analyst, intermodal volume growth will turn positive in 2022.
  • Kuhn anticipates growth to continue in 2022, but he sees margins normalizing in 2023 as pricing eases.
  • Price Action: HUBG shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $68.61 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst Ratings