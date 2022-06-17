ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why Needham Sees Apple's Brand Value Worth At $1T

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 11:15 AM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Laura Martin believes lifetime value (LTV) is the primary driver of upside value for Apple Inc AAPL and that brand value is a leading indicator of LTV in a note titled "AAPL's Brand is Worth $1 Trillion."
  • The latest two brand value studies show that Apple's brand is #1 and improving faster than many other consumer brands. The studies included Kantar's BrandZ's "Most Valuable Global Brands 2022" study and The 2022 Prophet Brand Relevance Index.
  • Also Read: Data Is The New Oil? Not Yet! Saudi Aramco Surpasses Apple To Become Most Valuable Company
  • Martin believes that AAPL's rising brand value leads to falling customer acquisition costs, churn levels, and increasing pricing power. Each adds to AAPL's LTV, convincing Martin to buy AAPL.
  • Martin maintained Apple with a Buy rating and a price target of $170.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.10% at $131.49 on the last check Friday.
  • Image by Matias Cruz from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech