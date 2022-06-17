Here's Why Needham Sees Apple's Brand Value Worth At $1T

- Needham analyst Laura Martin believes lifetime value (LTV) is the primary driver of upside value for Apple Inc AAPL and that brand value is a leading indicator of LTV in a note titled "AAPL's Brand is Worth $1 Trillion."
- The latest two brand value studies show that Apple's brand is #1 and improving faster than many other consumer brands. The studies included Kantar's BrandZ's "Most Valuable Global Brands 2022" study and The 2022 Prophet Brand Relevance Index.
- Martin believes that AAPL's rising brand value leads to falling customer acquisition costs, churn levels, and increasing pricing power. Each adds to AAPL's LTV, convincing Martin to buy AAPL.
- Martin maintained Apple with a Buy rating and a price target of $170.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.10% at $131.49 on the last check Friday.
- Image by Matias Cruz from Pixabay
