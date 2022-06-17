Inflation Hits Anheuser-Busch, CFO Says Price Increase On Cards

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD mulls raising prices for some of its beverages in an effort to manage inflation.
- As per Wall Street Journal, the company said that despite regular updates to its pricing, it is lagging on cost increases in markets, including the U.S. and Brazil.
- “Overall, I feel inflation is slightly higher than our view,” AB InBev CFO Fernando Tennenbaum said.
- In the U.S., the consumer price index (CPI) was at 8% in Q1. Still, AB InBev’s total net beer revenue per hectoliter (100 liters) increased 6.2%.
- In Brazil, CPI rose 10.7% in Q1 compared to an 8.5% increase in total net revenue per hectoliter, the company said.
- Mr. Tennenbaum declined to provide specifics on AB InBev’s pricing strategy. “Pricing is only one of the levers we have to manage cost inflation,” a spokeswoman said.
- The company uses zero-based budgeting to keep costs under control. The managers will have to plan every budget from scratch, which many consumer-facing businesses use. “It’s a mindset,” Mr. Tennenbaum said.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
