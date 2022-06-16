Hyundai Reveals 2023 Palisade Pricing

by

Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model.

has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model. The 2023 Palisade has an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features, and safety content.

an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features, and safety content. Palisade will also offer a new, dark-themed, rugged XRT model to complement the existing Santa Fe and Tucson XRT models in the Hyundai SUV line-up.

The price of Palisade (SE) starts at $34,950, with the XRT FWD and XRT AWD priced at $40,250 and $42,150, respectively.

Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $33.00 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral