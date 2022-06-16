Hyundai Reveals 2023 Palisade Pricing

- Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model.
- The 2023 Palisade has an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features, and safety content.
- Palisade will also offer a new, dark-themed, rugged XRT model to complement the existing Santa Fe and Tucson XRT models in the Hyundai SUV line-up.
- The price of Palisade (SE) starts at $34,950, with the XRT FWD and XRT AWD priced at $40,250 and $42,150, respectively.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $33.00 on the last check Thursday.
