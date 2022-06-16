ñol

Hyundai Reveals 2023 Palisade Pricing

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Co  HYMTF has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model. 
  • The 2023 Palisade has an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features, and safety content.
  • Palisade will also offer a new, dark-themed, rugged XRT model to complement the existing Santa Fe and Tucson XRT models in the Hyundai SUV line-up.
  • The price of Palisade (SE) starts at $34,950, with the XRT FWD and XRT AWD priced at $40,250 and $42,150, respectively.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $33.00 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral