Tesla Model 3 Tops List Of Most Loved Cars By Customers Globally In New Study

Tesla Inc TSLA ranks first among a list of 50 top-selling cars across the globe that tracks the happiness index of owners, according to Zutobi, a Swedish online driver education firm.

What Happened: Tesla’s most affordable electric sedan Model 3 topped the charts with an overall score of 4.53, edging past Volvo Group’s XC40 score of 4.5 points.

Model 3 is the only electric vehicle on the list.

Zutobi sourced owner reviews from various sites including Parkers, HonestJohn, Autotrader and Edmunds to put together the final list. Ratings were calculated as an average of the ratings taken from each review site.

Why It Matters: Tesla is leading the electric vehicle revolution and sold nearly 1 million vehicles last year. The Elon Musk-led company hopes to make at least 1.5 million cars this year.

Tesla’s dominance could however be challenged by Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report.

Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle share already tops that of Tesla in Europe and the legacy automaker needs to replicate that success in other regions, particularly China, where it is truggling to grow the electric vehicle share, the report released earlier this week said.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla closed 5.5% higher at $699 on Wednesday.

