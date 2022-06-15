Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has secured 30,000 orders for its high-speed satellite-based internet service Starlink for recreation vehicles (RVs), a product the rocket company launched less than a month ago.

What Happened: SpaceX shared a video made by a customer living out of a van in a mountain. He receives a Starlink for RVs package, which he opens, sets up, conducts a speed test, and then plays a game from the “middle of nowhere.”

The customer, who filmed the video from the Rocky Mountains, Colorado, called the service "futuristic" and useful for someone who lives out of a van and needs steady internet while on the move and living in remote areas.

Awesome to see how people are using Starlink for RVs! 30,000 orders and counting → https://t.co/tWDPs3ruIChttps://t.co/m3TOmHXv0b — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 9, 2022

See Also: Elon Musk Says SpaceX's Starlink Unlikely To Go Public Until This Happens

Why It Matters: Last month, SpaceX launched Starlink for RVs and touted it as ideal for camping and other activities in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or unavailable.

Musk earlier this month said in a presentation that Starlink had secured nearly 500,000 users across 32 countries, a year sooner than targeted.

Starlink beams super-fast, satellite-based internet service on land, air, or at sea in remote locations.

Read Next: For The First Time There's A Rocket Capable Of Establishing Permanent Mars And Moon Bases: Elon Musk