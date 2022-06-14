Why FedEx Stock Is Surging Today

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced actions to enhance stockholder value.

As part of the move to drive shareholder value, FedEx increased its dividend, enhanced its executive compensation program and added two new independent directors to its board.

FedEx raised its quarterly dividend from 75 cents per share to $1.15 per share. The company added a total shareholder return performance metric to its compensation program and appointed Amy Lane and Jim Vena to the board.

FedEx said it will further detail its plans to drive long-term shareholder value at its upcoming investor day later this month.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, June 14

FDX Price Action: FedEx has traded between $304.59 and $192.82 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 10.7% at $222.50 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: John R Perry from Pixabay.