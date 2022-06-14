Rockley Shares Gain Following Inclusion Into Russell 3000 Index

by

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY looks to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective June 27.

Chair and CEO Dr. Andrew Rickman said, "The inclusion in the index not only enhances our visibility within the broader market, but it also raises our profile in the wearables market, where we continue to make great strides in commercializing our biosensing platform, which we believe will profoundly change healthcare by providing a holistic view of a person's health."

Rockley reported first-quarter FY22 revenue of $0.96 million versus $1.77 million a year ago. EPS loss was $(0.33).

Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 9.95% at $2.10 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

