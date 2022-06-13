Here's Why This Analyst Thinks That Glimpse Group Did A Nice Job

- EF Hutton analyst Ben Piggott had a chance to catch up with The Glimpse Group, Inc VRAR management following its recent announcement of two significant acquisitions: Brightline and PulpoAR.
- Piggott continues to believe that the company is doing an excellent job of methodically building its platform without making a disproportionate bet on any technology while maintaining a conservative balance sheet.
- Piggott adjusted estimates to incorporate these transactions and slightly reduced the price target to $12 from $14 to consider the broader multiple compression across the technology industry.
- Price Action: VRAR shares traded lower by 7.75% at $3.57 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.