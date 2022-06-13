ñol

Here's Why This Analyst Thinks That Glimpse Group Did A Nice Job

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 12:14 PM | 1 min read
  • EF Hutton analyst Ben Piggott had a chance to catch up with The Glimpse Group, Inc VRAR management following its recent announcement of two significant acquisitions: Brightline and PulpoAR. 
  • Piggott continues to believe that the company is doing an excellent job of methodically building its platform without making a disproportionate bet on any technology while maintaining a conservative balance sheet. 
  • Piggott adjusted estimates to incorporate these transactions and slightly reduced the price target to $12 from $14 to consider the broader multiple compression across the technology industry.
  • Price Action: VRAR shares traded lower by 7.75% at $3.57 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech