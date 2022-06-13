Here's How Mizuho Views AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh included Gigabyte, a distributor of GPUs and a motherboard OEM, and Zhen Ding, a leading PCB supplier in coverage post-Asia tech series checks.

He believes Gigabyte could see 2Q softness in motherboards, with 2H upside from NVDA 40XX series and Hopper Launch. Near-term, he believes the GPU channel focuses on 3060/80 inventory clearing ahead of new launches, with inventories at normal levels (though GPU pricing is down >40% YTD).

The 2H handsets may be up low single digits y/y and could a see a modest rebound with new model launches and re-openings.

Rakesh believes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD is well positioned with a significant opportunity to gain share. With AMD gaining server share target and upcoming game console launches, Rakesh saw a PT of $145, ~8.7x its F22E P/Sales.

While Nvidia Corp's NVDA valuations were steep, Rakesh believes improving PCs, AI deep learning and inferencing markets, gaming trends, automotive and datacenter position it for upside to estimates.

Rakesh believes Nvidia is well-positioned for the growing machine learning, deep learning, and AI markets driving 10-11x performance versus CPUs.

The $290 PT reflects ~53x F23E P/E, within its forward P/E valuations range ~19x-68x, in line with F23E EPS growing 24% y/y and critical high-margin Data Center growth remaining strong.

Rakesh believes Qualcomm Inc QCOM is well-positioned in the smartphone market as a technology leader with a long-term focus on 5G as it maintains a lead. Rakesh rated QCOM a Buy with a $185 PT, ~15.8x of its F22E EPS.

Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 6.62% at $88.54 on the last check Monday. NVDA shares traded lower by 7.26% at $157.39, and QCOM shares traded lower by 4.61% at $127.04.