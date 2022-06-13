Pitney Bowes SendPro 360 Achieves FedRAMP Security Authorization

by

has achieved U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for the SendPro 360 solution, its next-generation sending and receiving platform. Pitney Bowes' FedRAMP authorization demonstrates its commitment to data security within its SendPro 360 platform and its ongoing dedication to its federal government clients. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the sponsoring agency for Pitney Bowes.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

Price Action: PBI shares are trading lower by 6.14% at $4.13 on the last check Monday.

