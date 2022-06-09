ñol

ChargePoint Partners With National Electrical Contractors Association - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 12:44 PM | 1 min read
  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT has partnered with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) to speed up EV charging deployment.
  • Through the partnership, ChargePoint and NECA will develop training programs for its electrical contractor members who install EV charging infrastructure.
  • The arrangement will also act as a resource in NECA's Industry Alliance Network (IAN), connecting NECA contractors to companies.
  • More companies are expected to join the program in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: CHPT shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $15.31 on the last check Thursday.

