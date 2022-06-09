ChargePoint Partners With National Electrical Contractors Association - Read Why

- ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT has partnered with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) to speed up EV charging deployment.
- Through the partnership, ChargePoint and NECA will develop training programs for its electrical contractor members who install EV charging infrastructure.
- The arrangement will also act as a resource in NECA's Industry Alliance Network (IAN), connecting NECA contractors to companies.
- More companies are expected to join the program in the second quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: CHPT shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $15.31 on the last check Thursday.
