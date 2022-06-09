ChargePoint Partners With National Electrical Contractors Association - Read Why

by

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT has partnered with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) to speed up EV charging deployment.

Through the partnership, ChargePoint and NECA will develop training programs for its electrical contractor members who install EV charging infrastructure.

The arrangement will also act as a resource in NECA's Industry Alliance Network (IAN), connecting NECA contractors to companies.

More companies are expected to join the program in the second quarter of 2022.

Price Action: CHPT shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $15.31 on the last check Thursday.

