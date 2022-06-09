KeyBanc Recommended Owning Apple - Read Why

by

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel had an Overweight rating on Apple Inc AAPL with a price target of $191.

analyst Brandon Nispel had an Overweight rating on with a price target of $191. Nispel recommended owning AAPL.

Apple's user base is growing across products and geographies; its user growth fuels growth in services, creating Apple's ecosystem competitive advantage, Nispel noted.

Nispel saw growth and margin upside, strong shareholder-friendly capital allocation, and potential for new products and services, which created a strong investment profile.

While Nispel found Apple expensive by historical valuations, he found it attractive relative to other mega-caps, given AAPL's superior ROIC characteristics.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.23% at $146.14 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.