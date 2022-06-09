ñol

Why Bluejay Diagnostics Shares Are Surging Higher Today

by Randy Elias, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 10:05 AM | 1 min read

Shares of small-cap penny stock Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.

Neil Dey, Chief Executive Officer, said “This confirms our belief that the Bluejay Symphony IL-6 Test has the potential to provide an innovative solution to the market. Bluejay continues to advance the Symphony IL-6 Test towards the Company’s anticipated marketing application with the FDA, expected by year-end 2022.”

Bluejay Diagnostics develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. shares were trading about 30% higher at $1.68 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.

