Analysts Bump Up SAIC Price Target Post Q1 Results

Science Applications International Corp SAIC price target was raised by Cowen and Barclays post its Q1 results.

The analyst stated that SAIC's Q1 results were solid but noted revenues will ease in Q2 and Q3 as lost contracts transition out.

analyst Colin Canfield raised the price target to $95 (an upside of 2.3%) from $90 while maintaining the Equal Weight rating on the shares. Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $92.85 on the last check Wednesday.

SAIC shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $92.85 on the last check Wednesday.

