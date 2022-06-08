Analysts Bump Up SAIC Price Target Post Q1 Results

- Science Applications International Corp SAIC price target was raised by Cowen and Barclays post its Q1 results.
- Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr raised the price target to $120 (an upside of 29%) from $111 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst stated that SAIC's Q1 results were solid but noted revenues will ease in Q2 and Q3 as lost contracts transition out.
- Barclays analyst Colin Canfield raised the price target to $95 (an upside of 2.3%) from $90 while maintaining the Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $92.85 on the last check Wednesday.
