Analysts Bump Up SAIC Price Target Post Q1 Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 3:32 PM | 1 min read
  • Science Applications International Corp SAIC price target was raised by Cowen and Barclays post its Q1 results.
  • Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr raised the price target to $120 (an upside of 29%) from $111 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst stated that SAIC's Q1 results were solid but noted revenues will ease in Q2 and Q3 as lost contracts transition out.
  • RelatedSAIC Tops Q1 Aided By Ramp-Up In Contracts, Halfaker; Boosts Buyback
  • Barclays analyst Colin Canfield raised the price target to $95 (an upside of 2.3%) from $90 while maintaining the Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $92.85 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

 

