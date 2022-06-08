Capstone Bags Two EaaS Contracts From Cryptocurrency Mining Company

- Capstone Green Energy Corp CGRN distributor for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean, E-Finity Distributed Generation, secured two new 36-month Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) contracts from a cryptocurrency mining company. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Capstone said it focuses on growing the EaaS business model as it provides higher margins and more constant revenue streams.
- The customer approached E-Finity wanting to take advantage of existing on-site production waste gas that would otherwise go unused.
- "As an EaaS provider, Capstone Green Energy is focused on growing its energy asset management business, including our industry-leading Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service offering, as well as our long-term on-site energy system rental business," said CEO Darren Jamison.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 5.87% at $3.20 on the last check Wednesday.
