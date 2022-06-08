ñol

Sypris Bags Follow-On Contract For Electronic Warfare System Upgrade

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 11:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Sypris Solutions Inc SYPR subsidiary, Sypris Electronics LLC, has bagged a multi-year, follow-on award from a U.S. Department Of Defense contractor to produce and test multiple power supply modules. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Sypris will produce power supply modules to upgrade the electronic warfare suite for an important U.S. fighter aircraft program.
  • The upgrade is intended to improve the aircraft's capability to autonomously and automatically detect, identify and locate radio frequency threats.
  • The company expects full-rate production beginning in 2022.
  • Price Action: SYPR shares are trading higher by 2.63% at $2.34 on the last check Wednesday.

