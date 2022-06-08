Microsoft Goes Aggressive In Its Protest Against Russia's Ukraine Invasion - Read How

- In an email accessed by Bloomberg, Microsoft Corp MSFT disclosed materially scaling down its operations in Russia following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Microsoft joined the likes of International Business Machines Corp IBM and Apple Inc AAPL, cutting back or exiting the country after the invasion.
- The scaling down will affect over 400 employees.
- “As a result of the changes to the economic outlook and the impact on our business in Russia, we have made the decision to significantly scale down our operations in Russia,” Microsoft stated.
- Previously, Microsoft suspended new sales of products and services in Russia but continued supporting existing customers and maintaining offices there.
- IBM previously disclosed plans to suspend its business operations.
- Apple Inc and Nike Inc NKE had halted sales.
- Recently Microsoft trimmed its Q4 FY22 and FY23 guidance due to unfavorable currency headwinds.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.41% at $271.24 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
