EXCLUSIVE: Top 100 Insurer In Pact With SOBRsafe For Sponsored Customer Pilots

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read

SOBR Safe Inc SOBR has signed an agreement with a Top 100 Property & Casualty insurance company to conduct two pilot tests with last-mile fleet customers, as paid for by the insurer. 

What Happened: The A-rated insurer is evaluating SOBRsafe for potential nationwide integration to empower commercial customer safety savings in the consumer vehicle market.

"This agreement and these pilots represent a significant step to becoming an integral part of the insurance value equation," said SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson.

Why It Matters: SOBRsafe's flagship solution SOBRcheck was recently named a "Game Changer" by the Michigan Manufacturers Association. 

SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection, and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across stationary access control, personal wearables, and telematics integration. 

This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus, or heavy machinery. 

Price Action: SOBR shares closed at $0.92 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksContractsExclusivesInsuranceGeneral