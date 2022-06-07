Goodyear Recalls Over 170,000 Tires Used On RVs

- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT is recalling more than 170,000 tires used on trucks and recreational vehicles. The tires subject to recall were produced between 1996 and 2003.
- The recall specifically applies to G159 tires size 275/70R22.5, commonly found on RVs.
- The tire maker received over 600 claims for personal injury and property damage related to the particular tire, and the regulatory probe was linked to at least 95 death or injury claims, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that these tires experienced a high rate of failure on RVs when compared to similar tires.
- NHTSA also urged people who own, rent, or use an RV or truck with 22.5-inch rims to ensure the above-mentioned tires are not in use on their vehicle.
- Goodyear has offered $500 in exchange for impacted tires that have not been fitted on an RV.
- In 2017, NHTSA opened an investigation over allegations that Goodyear G159 tires installed on Class A motor homes failed in service, causing deaths or personal injuries.
- Price Action: GT shares are trading lower by 1.17% at $13.53 on the last check Tuesday.
