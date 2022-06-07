Redwire Bags Contract To Manufacture Link-16 Antennas

by

has secured a contract to deliver 42 high-gain antennas for an undisclosed national security customer for a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation with strong follow-on potential. Financial terms were not disclosed. The antennas, which are expected to be delivered over the next 18 months, will enable beyond-line-of-sight communications for the warfighter via a secure tactical network.

Redwire successfully delivered antennas for the first phase of this constellation earlier this year.

The company will manufacture the production lot in its recently expanded Longmont, Colorado facility.

Price Action: RDW shares are trading lower by 6.51% at $4.02 on the last check Tuesday.

