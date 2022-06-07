Redwire Bags Contract To Manufacture Link-16 Antennas

- Redwire Corp RDW has secured a contract to deliver 42 high-gain antennas for an undisclosed national security customer for a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation with strong follow-on potential. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The antennas, which are expected to be delivered over the next 18 months, will enable beyond-line-of-sight communications for the warfighter via a secure tactical network.
- Redwire successfully delivered antennas for the first phase of this constellation earlier this year.
- The company will manufacture the production lot in its recently expanded Longmont, Colorado facility.
- Price Action: RDW shares are trading lower by 6.51% at $4.02 on the last check Tuesday.
