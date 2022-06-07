ñol

Redwire Bags Contract To Manufacture Link-16 Antennas

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Redwire Corp RDW has secured a contract to deliver 42 high-gain antennas for an undisclosed national security customer for a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation with strong follow-on potential. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The antennas, which are expected to be delivered over the next 18 months, will enable beyond-line-of-sight communications for the warfighter via a secure tactical network.
  • Redwire successfully delivered antennas for the first phase of this constellation earlier this year.
  • The company will manufacture the production lot in its recently expanded Longmont, Colorado facility.
  • Price Action: RDW shares are trading lower by 6.51% at $4.02 on the last check Tuesday.

