Founder Julie Wainwright Steps Down As RealReal's CEO, Chairperson & Director

founder Julie Wainwright has decided to step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer, Chairperson, and member of the board of directors, effective June 7, 2022. The company has appointed its COO Rati Sahi Levesque and CFO Robert Julian as Co-Interim CEOs, effective June 7, 2022.

The board has decided to retain an executive search firm to commence a search process for a new CEO.

REAL said Wainwright has agreed to serve in an advisory role as the Founder through the end of 2022.

Price Action: REAL shares are trading higher by 10% at $3.19 on the last check Tuesday.

