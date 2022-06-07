Founder Julie Wainwright Steps Down As RealReal's CEO, Chairperson & Director

- RealReal Inc REAL founder Julie Wainwright has decided to step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer, Chairperson, and member of the board of directors, effective June 7, 2022.
- The company has appointed its COO Rati Sahi Levesque and CFO Robert Julian as Co-Interim CEOs, effective June 7, 2022.
- The board has decided to retain an executive search firm to commence a search process for a new CEO.
- REAL said Wainwright has agreed to serve in an advisory role as the Founder through the end of 2022.
- Price Action: REAL shares are trading higher by 10% at $3.19 on the last check Tuesday.
