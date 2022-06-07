ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Founder Julie Wainwright Steps Down As RealReal's CEO, Chairperson & Director

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 11:01 AM | 1 min read
  • RealReal Inc REAL founder Julie Wainwright has decided to step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer, Chairperson, and member of the board of directors, effective June 7, 2022.
  • The company has appointed its COO Rati Sahi Levesque and CFO Robert Julian as Co-Interim CEOs, effective June 7, 2022.
  • The board has decided to retain an executive search firm to commence a search process for a new CEO.
  • REAL said Wainwright has agreed to serve in an advisory role as the Founder through the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: REAL shares are trading higher by 10% at $3.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapManagement