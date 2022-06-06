Sony Hopes To Charge Extra For Entertainment Provisions In Its Car: WSJ

- Sony Group Corp’s SONY first car will include entertainment features like movies and video games, for which the owners will have to pay extra to gain access, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The report quoted Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida saying the car market is nearing a shift to a service model where customers will be pre-required to pay regularly for software downloads and entertainment.
- Sony and Honda Motor Company, Ltd HMC have formed a joint venture to sell electric vehicles beginning in 2025.
- Price Action: SONY shares are trading lower by 0.35% at $92.32 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.