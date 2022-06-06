ñol

Carl Icahn Backs From Proxy Fight With Kroger Over Pig Treatment: WSJ

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 10:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Activist investor Carl Icahn said he is backing from a proxy fight at Kroger Co KR on the treatment of pregnant pigs, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • He took the decision after he lost a similar proxy fight with McDonald's Corp MCD over animal welfare.
  • "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," the report quoted a letter slated for Kroger and McDonald's shareholders.
  • The point of contention was the gestation crates used by the companies to house pregnant pigs.
  • Icahn complained that the crates are inhumane as the pigs had little space to move.
  • He owns less than a 0.1% stake in the company.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $52.58 on the last check Tuesday.

