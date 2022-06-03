RBC Capital Raises Jamieson Wellness Price Target By 18%

Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL JWLLF price target has been raised to C$46 from C$39 by RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan.

The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.

Jamieson Wellness signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nutrawise Health and Beauty Corp, owner of the youtheory brand.

Khan states that the recently announced acquisition of Nutrawise is favorable.

The acquisition provides Jamieson with a growth platform into the U.S. VMS market at an attractive price, mentions the analyst.

Price Action: JWEL shares are trading lower by 1.40% at C$37.96 on TSX on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company