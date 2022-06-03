Vasta Invests In Edubank To Tap K-12 Tuitions Payment Market

- Vasta Platform Ltd VSTA subsidiary Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A. has agreed to invest an undisclosed sum in Educbank Gestão de Pagamentos Educacionais S.A.
- Educbank is a financial ecosystem dedicated to K-12 schools, intended to expand access to quality education in Brazil through services’ management and financial support to educational institutions by providing payment guarantees to school tuitions.
- According to the agreement, the investment will be made in installments over two years upon subscription of new Educbank shares.
- The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, including the approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority.
- The investment will enable Vasta to tap the K-12 tuition payment means, with the total payment volume (TPV) estimated at R$70 billion per year.
- Price Action: VSTA shares are trading lower by 4.60% at $4.56 on the last check Friday.
