ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Citi's Fat-Finger Gaffe Could Cost It Over $50M

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 7:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Citigroup, Inc C could cough up losses of over $50 million following a London-based worker's fat-finger trade, causing a flash crash in European stocks in May, Reuters reports.
  • Citi is still tallying losses from the erroneous trade, and the final figure could further mount.
  • A trader in the London's Delta One trading unit mistakenly punched an extra zero to trade early in European market hours while working from home during a bank holiday on May 2.
  • The gaffe triggered a five-minute selloff in the OMX Stockholm 30 Index rand, wiping out €300 billion ($322 billion) at one point.
  • Citi is investigating how its algorithms enabled erroneous trades.
  • Citi is in discussions with regulators and exchanges regarding the gaffe. 
  • Citi is amid a years-long overhaul of many of its underlying technologies and systems to improve its internal controls. 
  • Price Action: C shares closed higher by 0.08% at $52.43 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia