Sycamore, Franchise Group Submit Bids for Kohl's: WSJ

Kohl’s Corp KSS has received takeover bids form from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and retail holding company Franchise Group, Inc FRG , the Wall Street Journal reported.

The bidders had previously said they intended to lower their offer by at least 10% - 15%.

Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 6.80% at $43.98 in premarket on the last check Friday.

KSS shares are trading higher by 6.80% at $43.98 in premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

