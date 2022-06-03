Walmart Targets Faster Deliveries Via 4 Fulfillment Centers, Intensifies Rivalry With Amazon

- Walmart Inc WMT plans to build four new e-commerce fulfillment centers using an automated system to speed deliveries firing up rivalry with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.
- Walmart will open its first warehouse in Joliet, Illinois, this summer.
- Walmart will build additional centers in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas over the next three years, Bloomberg reports.
- E-commerce giants like Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Amazon have gone very aggressive in driving the speed of their deliveries.
- Walmart looks to cover 95% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping with a holistic combination of its traditional and e-commerce fulfillment centers.
- The new centers will involve people, robotics, and machine learning to speed up the delivery process.
- Walmart collaborated with Knapp to reduce the manual 12-step process for fulfilling orders to just five, easing the strain on its workers.
- Walmart has been working to incorporate the technology at an existing warehouse in Pedricktown, New Jersey.
- Walmart's move has the potential to create over 4,000 jobs as the world gradually recovers from the pandemic.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 1.63% at $127.50 on Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
