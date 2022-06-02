ñol

DLH Secures Renewal Of National Institute Of Health Contract

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 3:18 PM | 1 min read
  • DLH Holdings Corp DLHC has secured a contract to provide statistical, mathematical, and computational support for the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) research.
  • DLH has held this contract since 1986. The contract includes a base period of one year with four one-year options, for a total value of ~$13 million.
  • DLH will provide statistical analysis, research support, software programing, and data visualization for NIEHS' Division of National Toxicology Program (DNTP) and Division of Intramural Research (DIR). 
  • Price Action: DLHC shares are trading higher by 7.70% at $17.42 on the last check Thursday.

