Here's Why Apple Beat Its Chinese Peers Amid China's Slowdown, Covid Resurgence

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 7:19 AM | 1 min read
  • China, the biggest smartphone market, will likely shrink by 38 million units in 2022, down 11.5% from 2021 and accounting for about 80% of the global reduction in shipment volume thanks to the economic slowdown as global markets drop by 3.5%, the IDC reports
  • IDC previously saw the global market growing by 1.6%.
  • Only the war-stricken Central and Eastern Europe region will likely shrink faster, as the compounding effects of Covid-19 lockdowns, geopolitical tensions, and surging inflation deter consumer sentiment.
  • The lockdowns affected global demand and supply by reducing demand in the most significant market globally and impacting the already compromised supply chain. 
  • Apple Inc AAPL seemed to be the least impacted vendor versus its Chinese peers ravaged by the Covid resurgence.
  • Thanks to greater control over its supply chain and most of its customers in the high-priced segment, Apple shined.
  • IDC expects the smartphone industry to recover in the latter half of the year with a rebound to 5% growth in 2023. 
  • It saw growth in the wider Asia-Pacific region, excluding China and Japan, likely to finish the year 3% up.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed lower by 0.09% at $148.71 on Wednesday.

