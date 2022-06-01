Medifast Adopts $100M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

by

Medifast Inc MED has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with JPMorgan Chase, National Association.

has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with JPMorgan Chase, National Association. Under the agreement, Medifast will repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of its common stock.

The buyback equates to about 600,000 shares at the closing price on May 31, 2022, representing 5% of its outstanding stock.

The company intends to fund the ASR program using available cash on hand and borrowings under its existing credit facility.

Medifast held $122.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: MED shares are trading higher by 5.16% at $175.36 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacks