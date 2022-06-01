ñol

Toyota Introduces 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid - Read More For Details

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 10:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid in the U.S. to expand options for entry Sports Utility Vehicle customers.
  • The company plans to assemble the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid and the 2021 launched gas model at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama.
  • The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.
  • The Corolla Cross Hybrid offers 194 horsepower and an 8.0 second 0-60 time.
  • The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three new grades: S, SE, XSE, and the familiar LE and XLE grades.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 1.39% at 4168.69 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

