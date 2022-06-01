Toyota Introduces 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid - Read More For Details

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid in the U.S. to expand options for entry Sports Utility Vehicle customers.

has unveiled the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid in the U.S. to expand options for entry Sports Utility Vehicle customers. The company plans to assemble the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid and the 2021 launched gas model at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama.

The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid offers 194 horsepower and an 8.0 second 0-60 time.

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three new grades: S, SE, XSE, and the familiar LE and XLE grades.

Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 1.39% at 4168.69 on the last check Wednesday.

TM shares are trading higher by 1.39% at 4168.69 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral