Solid Earnings, $1B Buyback, Detailed FY23 Outlook - Michael Kors Parent's Q4 Highlights

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.6% to $1.49 billion, beating the consensus of $1.41 billion.
  • Versace revenue increased 34% Y/Y to $315 million, Jimmy Choo revenue rose 25.8% to $156 million, and Michael Kors revenue expanded 21.8% to $1.021 billion.
  • Gross profit rose 29.5% Y/Y to $956 million, and gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 64.1%. Adjusted gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 63.7%.
  • The operating margin was 8%, and operating income for the quarter amounted to $119 million.
  • Operating expenses decreased 4.6% Y/Y to $837 million.
  • The company held $169 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.02 beat the analyst consensus of $0.82.
  • Net inventory on April 2, 2022, was $1.096 billion, a 48.9% increase Y/Y.
  • Buyback: CPRI board of directors has announced a $1 billion share buyback.
  • Outlook: Capri sees FY23 sales of about $5.95 billion versus the consensus of $6.08 billion.
  • Capri expects FY23 EPS of about $6.85, against the consensus of $6.57.
  • Price Action: CPRI shares are trading higher by 1.13% at $49.29 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

