Nicki Minaj Enters The Sports-Betting Space: Why ZK International Group Stock Is Rising

ZK International Group Co ZKIN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with rapper and pop culture icon Nicki Minaj.

Minaj is set to bring her influence to the sports-betting world through a multi-year partnership with MaximBet, a ZK International Group portfolio company. The female rapper will work with MaximBet on branding, merchandise, creative activations, partnerships and fan experiences that bring together entertainment, sports, celebrities and betting.

"I'm ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen and owner and open doors for others to dream big," Minaj said.

ZK International Group has invested $25 million in MaximBet and currently owns a 16% stake in the company. MaximBet is currently live in Colorado and is on track to launch in nine additional U.S. states, as well as in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The company previously formed a partnership with NBA star Dwight Howard and has expressed interest in attracting various artists and talents in similar exclusive deals.

ZK International Group is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world.

ZKIN Price Action: ZK International Group has traded between 85 cents and $5.64 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 10.8% at $1.44 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.