Here's Everything To Know About Amazon's Cloud Cam Product Restructuring

- Amazon.com Inc AMZN looks to shut down its smart home camera, the Cloud Cam, and its companion apps after five years of launch, the TechCrunch reports.
- The Cloud Cam was one of Amazon’s first entries into the area of Alexa-connected home security devices. Post that, Amazon acquired the connected camera and doorbell maker, Blink, and smart doorbell maker, Ring.
- Amazon is focusing its efforts on Ring and Blink and is hence killing the support for Cloud Cam.
- Customers will no longer be able to use Cloud Cam or its associated apps from December 2. Until then, users will be able to download their video recordings. Amazon looked to delete every video history, and the service will no longer function.
- The Cloud Cam Key Edition customers will also not be able to connect to smart locks.
- Amazon will provide Cloud Cam users with a complimentary Blink Mini and a one-year Blink Subscription Plus Plan to customers that have been active in the past six months.
- Amazon would also provide a replacement Echo for each Cloud Cam Key Edition for the active users, the Verge reports
- Amazon would intimate customers ahead of Cloud Cam’s shutdown.
- Cloud Cam users can back up their videos from the “Recorded Clips” section in the app’s top-right menu.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 4.91% at $2,416.20 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.