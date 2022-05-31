ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 10:43 AM | 1 min read

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading higher Tuesday as China prepares to lift COVID-19 lockdown measures, beginning June 1.

Following a two-month lockdown, authorities in Shanghai have reportedly started removing obstructions from buildings in an effort to prepare the city for reopening on Wednesday.

Official Chinese factory activity data for May also showed significant improvement compared with the previous month. The National Bureau of Statistics said the official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April, which was above expectations. 

See Also: Benzinga's Brief On Trending Tickers: Alibaba, AMC Entertainment, Nio And More

Alibaba operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). 

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded between $73.28 and $230.89 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.01% at $97.17 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Alibaba.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsGlobalMoversTrading Ideas