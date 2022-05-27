Tanzanian Gold Changes Name To TRX Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp TNX TRX has changed its name to 'TRX Gold Corporation,' effective today.

The company will begin trading as TRX Gold Corporation at the market open.

Its common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under its current ticker symbol "TNX" and on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol "TRX."

The new CUSIP of the Common Shares is 87283P109, and the new ISIN is CA87283P1099.

The management states that the name change will better reflect the great strides that the company has made over the last 18 months.

Price Action: TNX shares are trading higher by 1.20% at C$0.42 on TSX, and TRX is higher by 6.89% at $0.34 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company