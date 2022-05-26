Pokemoto To Offer $15,000 Discount To Veterans Interested In Opening A Pokemoto Franchise

Image sourced from Unsplash

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GRIL) growing Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it is launching a discount program to assist veterans interested in shifting their career path and opening their own Pokemoto Hawaiian franchise. The program offers a $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a thank you to the men and women who have served in the United States military. The program includes active and retired members of all branches of the United States military.

There are approximately 19 million veterans in the United States and veterans account for 14% of franchisees nationwide. The discipline and leadership qualities instilled by the military make veterans great candidates of the franchising system. Pokemoto offers ease of operations and low start up costs making it more attractive to those looking to enter the restaurant franchising world.

Muscle Maker, Inc. currently has locations on military bases across the country including Fort Sill, Fort Benning, Fort Bliss while recently converting a Muscle Maker Grill location to a Pokemoto at Fort Meade. The CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc was quoted stating that “the company was pleased with the results of converting the Muscle Maker Grill location at Fort Meade to a Pokemoto.”

Pokemoto recently announced a partnership with FranFund a one-stop funding solution that has pioneered offering multiple funding options under one roof in the franchise space for those interested in a financial lending service. FranFund works directly with VetFran, a strategic initiative of the international franchise association, and offers a discounted pricing structure for veterans.

“We’ve always been huge supporters of the men and women who serve our great nation” said Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Inc. “We believe in the military not only on a business opportunity level to serve up healthier meals to military members but also the values instilled in the people who serve which is why we wanted to open up a discount program to bring them into our Pokemoto Ohana! We have the resources available to help those interested in taking the leap into entrepreneurship. The discount and support provided by our franchising, real estate, operations and marketing departments are the perfect mix to help a veteran get started with opening their very own Pokemoto.”

