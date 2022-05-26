ñol

Dogecoin Struggles As FOMC Minutes Fail To Give Boost To Cryptos

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 7:51 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin trades lower Thursday morning
  • Cryptocurrencies struggling even as stocks stabilize a troubling sign, says analyst
Dogecoin Struggles As FOMC Minutes Fail To Give Boost To Cryptos

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded nearly 3% lower at $0.08 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. 

DOGE moved into the red alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.6% to $1.25 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -2.9%
24-hour against Bitcoin -2.2%
24-hour against Ethereum -2.9%
7-day -5.05%
30-day -49.05%

YTD performance

 -53.35%

The DOGE Factors

  • DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 10.45% to $429.31 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data showed that $798,980 worth of DOGE were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin declined.
  • DOGE’s relative strength index approached oversold levels at 32.80 at press time, according to data from Trading View.

FOMC Minutes Lift Stocks Highers, Cryptos Unmoved

Federal Open Market Committee minutes, released Wednesday, indicate rate hikes in June and July will be in line with market expectations at 50 basis points. This pushed stocks higher on the same day. However, the apex coin struggling above the $30,000 mark while equities show signs of stability may be a troubling sign according to OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya.

Dogecoin Needs You

Dogecoin’s official Twitter handle called out for non-coders to help with language translations to help make the meme cryptocurrency accessible to more people.

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said he has reached 1.6 million followers on Twitter, which is half the population of Phoenix, Arizona, if half the people were robots. He thanked his followers for “putting” up with his cynicism and misanthropy.

Markus follows 420 people, a number associated with cannabis culture. 

