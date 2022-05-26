ñol

Qualcomm Chief Sees Prospects In High-End Smartphones, Meta Partnership Thanks To Augmented and Virtual Reality

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
  • In an interview at the World Economic Forum, Qualcomm Inc QCOM CEO Cristiano Amon talked about growth as consumers increasingly chased "better phones," Reuters reports.
  • Qualcomm's share with devices like the Samsung Galaxy grew from 40% share to over 75%.
  • Qualcomm's technology powers augmented and virtual reality devices, including those made by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc FB, Amon said.
  • Qualcomm's relationship with Facebook was growing, he added.
  • Qualcomm forged partnerships with Microsoft Inc MSFT and TikTok for virtual and augmented reality devices and saw more coming.
  • Throughout the pandemic, the benefit of smartphones continued to increase, with greater dependence on Zoom Video Communications, Inc ZM meetings at work and school, and family.
  • People's quest for better phones with more capabilities may keep the mobile market stable amid inflation and slowdown.
  • In April, Qualcomm forecasted third-quarter revenue above analyst consensus.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares closed higher by 0.01% at $131.24 premarket on the last check Thursday.

