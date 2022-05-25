Happiness Development Secures Major Order In Its Automobile Business

by

said its automobile sales subsidiary Taochejun has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Fujian Yiluba Automobile Service Consulting Co (168). Under the agreement, 168 plans to purchase up to 2,000 new energy vehicles from Taochejun over the next three years. The total value would be about RMB200 million (approximately $30 million).

"We believe that with the increasing orders, HAPP's automobile business will achieve optimal results for the following years," said CEO Xuezhu Wang.

Price Action: HAPP shares are trading higher by 37.3% at $0.25 on the last check Wednesday.

