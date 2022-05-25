ñol

Happiness Development Secures Major Order In Its Automobile Business

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 2:07 PM | 1 min read
Happiness Development Secures Major Order In Its Automobile Business
  • Happiness Development Group Ltd HAPP said its automobile sales subsidiary Taochejun has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Fujian Yiluba Automobile Service Consulting Co (168).
  • Under the agreement, 168 plans to purchase up to 2,000 new energy vehicles from Taochejun over the next three years. The total value would be about RMB200 million (approximately $30 million).
  • "We believe that with the increasing orders, HAPP's automobile business will achieve optimal results for the following years," said CEO Xuezhu Wang.
  • Price Action: HAPP shares are trading higher by 37.3% at $0.25 on the last check Wednesday.

