Happiness Development Secures Major Order In Its Automobile Business

- Happiness Development Group Ltd HAPP said its automobile sales subsidiary Taochejun has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Fujian Yiluba Automobile Service Consulting Co (168).
- Under the agreement, 168 plans to purchase up to 2,000 new energy vehicles from Taochejun over the next three years. The total value would be about RMB200 million (approximately $30 million).
- "We believe that with the increasing orders, HAPP's automobile business will achieve optimal results for the following years," said CEO Xuezhu Wang.
- Price Action: HAPP shares are trading higher by 37.3% at $0.25 on the last check Wednesday.
