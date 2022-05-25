Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on durable goods orders for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders, which rose 1.1% in March, are expected to increase 0.5% in April.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The survey of business uncertainty for May is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

