Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 3:28 AM | 1 min read
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on durable goods orders for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders, which rose 1.1% in March, are expected to increase 0.5% in April.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty for May is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

