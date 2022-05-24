Deadly Shooting At Texas Elementary School: 14 Students, 1 Teacher Killed; Suspected Shooter Dead

A gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 15 people — 14 students and one teacher.

At a press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the suspected gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by police officers. Abbott also stated that the suspect resided in Uvalde, a small city located 80 miles west of San Antonio, and had attended Uvalde High School.

Authorities believe he acted alone and said Ramos had a handgun and possibly a rifle when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School.

Two police officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive, Abbott said, according to Fox News. Uvalde Memorial Hospital treated more than a dozen victims in the shooting. Their ages have not been released, reported CNN.

According to a CNN count, this school shooting marks at least the 30th shooting at a K-12 school in 2022.

CNN also reported the Texas shooting is the deadliest U.S. shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, when 17 were killed.

Today's shooting is the deadliest at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, when 25 people were killed in December 2012.

Photo: Screenshot from CNN.