Volatus Aerospace Forms Strategic Partnership With Aerovel

Volatus Aerospace Corp. VOL VLTTF has entered a strategic partnership with Aerovel, the manufacturer of the Flexrotor.

Volatus sought a UAV solution with military precision, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Aerovel Flexrotor is capable of altitudes of up to 6.5 km, airspeeds of up to 170 kph, and staying aloft for up to 30 hours, making it the ideal solution. We look forward to broadening our relationship with Aerovel as we work to supply Ukraine with the capabilities they need to protect civilian populations targetted by Russia," commented Glen Lynch, Volatus CEO.

Volatus will showcase the Flexrotor at CANSEC 2022 trade show.

Price Action: VOL shares are trading lower by 5.56% at C$0.34 on TSXV on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company