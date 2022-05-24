Apple Watch With Pride Bands Could Hit Stores This Week

Apple Inc AAPL could release pride editions of Watch bands soon, according to Mark Gurman.

What Happened: The tech-focused journalist said on Twitter that the new pride version of the Apple Watch is due for an imminent launch.

Gurman said that marketing materials and updated Watch tables have started to flow into retail stores and actual bands would arrive as early as this week.

New Pride version of the Apple Watch should be launching fairly imminently. Marketing materials and updated Watch tables have started arriving at retail stores — for placement next week. Actual new bands should start arriving later this week. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 23, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Apple introduced the Apple Watch Pride Edition in 2016 and since then has released pride bands regularly.

Last year, the Tim Cook-led company introduced a special Pride watch face and also a Pride edition Nike sport loop with six colors of the original rainbow in a reflective yarn material.

In 2020, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Nike Pride Edition band, which featured a vertical-stripe rainbow design.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 4% higher at $143.11 and fell 1.3% to $141.19 in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Worried An Apple AirTag Is Secretly Tracking You? Here's What You Can Do