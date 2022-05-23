Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest scooped up 15,858 shares, estimated to be worth $10.7 million, in Tesla Inc TSLA amid the stock's recent fall in the backdrop of production issues in China and CEO Elon Musk's impending takeover of Twitter Inc TWTR.

Tesla shares closed 1.6% lower at $674.9 on Monday and have declined over 32% over a month and over 40% since April 4, when Musk revealed a significant stake in Twitter.

This is Ark Invest’s first purchase of Tesla stock since late February and after months of profit-booking before the EV maker was hit by strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai.

Growing competition in the sector and Musk’s Twitter soap opera have also contributed to the stock weakness.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla through three of its six actively traded exchange funds: Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

The three ETFs held 1.27 million shares worth $846.6 billion in Tesla before Thursday’s trade.

The value of Tesla holdings that Ark Invest owns has shrunk by more than half since the beginning of the year.

Long-time Tesla bull Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, last week lowered his price target for Tesla to $1,000 from $1,400, citing the issues in China.

Other key Ark Invest trades on Monday: