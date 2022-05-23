This Retail Giant Modernizes Supply Chain Network - Read How

- Walmart Inc WMT has expanded its commercial agreement with Symbotic LLC to implement the robotics and software automation platform.
- Symbotic's software platform will be implemented in all 42 of Walmart's regional distribution centers over the coming years.
- The move expands Walmart's previous commitment to deploy Symbotic Systems in 25 regional distribution centers.
- Symbotic System to increase the speed, efficiency, and safety at which products are distributed across Walmart's 42 regional distribution centers.
- The technology's ability to build palletized loads of department-sorted inventory will enable Walmart to get products onto shelves at its more than 4,700 stores more quickly.
- Walmart, which has already begun embedding Symbotic's technology in select centers, expects to complete retrofitting process of all 42 centers over the next 8+ years.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 3.12% at $122.92 on the last check Monday.
