This Retail Giant Modernizes Supply Chain Network - Read How

Walmart Inc WMT has expanded its commercial agreement with Symbotic LLC to implement the robotics and software automation platform.

The move expands Walmart's previous commitment to deploy Symbotic Systems in 25 regional distribution centers.

Symbotic System to increase the speed, efficiency, and safety at which products are distributed across Walmart's 42 regional distribution centers.

The technology's ability to build palletized loads of department-sorted inventory will enable Walmart to get products onto shelves at its more than 4,700 stores more quickly.

Walmart, which has already begun embedding Symbotic's technology in select centers, expects to complete retrofitting process of all 42 centers over the next 8+ years.

Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 3.12% at $122.92 on the last check Monday.

