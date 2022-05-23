Advance Auto Parts Unveils New Battery Manufactured In Partnership With Clarios

- Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP has launched DieHard EV with xEV by Clarios, 12-volt batteries designed specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles.
- DieHard EV is available exclusively at Advance stores, participating Carquest stores, and advanceautoparts.com.
- The batteries offer 30% more cycling versus standard AGM batteries for a stable performance.
- All DieHard AGM batteries contain a minimum of 94% post-consumer recycled polypropylene and lead content using a closed-cycle mass balance system.
- Price Action: AAP shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $183.05 on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.