Advance Auto Parts Unveils New Battery Manufactured In Partnership With Clarios

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 1:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP has launched DieHard EV with xEV by Clarios, 12-volt batteries designed specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles.
  • DieHard EV is available exclusively at Advance stores, participating Carquest stores, and advanceautoparts.com.
  • The batteries offer 30% more cycling versus standard AGM batteries for a stable performance.
  • All DieHard AGM batteries contain a minimum of 94% post-consumer recycled polypropylene and lead content using a closed-cycle mass balance system.
  • Price Action: AAP shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $183.05 on Monday's last check.

Posted In: BriefsNews