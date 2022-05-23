5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Liberty Global LBTYA - P/E: 1.0 Telefonica TEF - P/E: 3.51 AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 6.61 IDT IDT - P/E: 8.9 Urban One UONE - P/E: 9.95

Liberty Global has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.88, which has increased by 49.21% compared to Q4, which was 1.26. Most recently, Telefonica reported earnings per share at $0.13, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.6%, which has decreased by 2.33% from 9.93% in the previous quarter.

AMC Networks has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.54, which has increased by 370.37% compared to Q4, which was 0.54. Most recently, IDT reported earnings per share at $0.33, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.86%, which has increased by 3.88% from 2.98% last quarter.

Urban One has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.3, which has increased by 150.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.12.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.